BCK Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(26.70%), VCSH(23.16%), and VO(15.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BCK Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BCK Partners, Inc. bought 2,738 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 93,787. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.82.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.52 per share and a market cap of $40.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

During the quarter, BCK Partners, Inc. bought 1,869 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 112,539. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $205.61 per share and a market cap of $48.69Bil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.01.

BCK Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 4,057 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.33 per share and a market cap of $40.82Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 13,182-share investment in NAS:ESBK. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.01 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY traded for a price of $23.08 per share and a market cap of $80.98Mil. The stock has returned 73.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elmira Savings Bank Elmira NY has a price-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-book ratio of 1.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BCK Partners, Inc. bought 8,250 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 196,752. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 07/20/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $31.71 per share and a market cap of $26.20Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

