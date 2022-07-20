Ledge Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were VNLA(9.73%), VTV(9.10%), and DHS(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ledge Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ledge Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:CWI by 279,816 shares. The trade had a 4.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.29.

On 07/20/2022, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded for a price of $23.78 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Ledge Wealth Management, Inc. bought 231,287 shares of ARCA:VRAI for a total holding of 272,144. The trade had a 3.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.27.

On 07/20/2022, Virtus Real Asset Income ETF traded for a price of $24.91 per share and a market cap of $131.41Mil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

During the quarter, Ledge Wealth Management, Inc. bought 130,530 shares of NAS:COMT for a total holding of 157,715. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.4.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $39.32 per share and a market cap of $2.68Bil. The stock has returned 43.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

The guru established a new position worth 64,906 shares in NAS:VCLT, giving the stock a 3.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.89 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $83 per share and a market cap of $4.62Bil. The stock has returned -21.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 46,908 shares in ARCA:IXC, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.9 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Global Energy ETF traded for a price of $33.37 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned 46.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

