American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, today announced that it has been recognized as a top-scoring company, for the fourth consecutive year, on the Disability+Equality+Index+%28DEI%29%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%2C the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

"American Water values and promotes diversity in its workforce,” said Susan Hardwick, president and chief executive officer. “In 2021 we launched our American Water Abled employee resource group, which advocates for employees with all types of disabilities -visible and invisible - and for caregivers and their allies to lead and excel both personally and professionally. We are proud to again be recognized for our continued commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and as an ally to those with different abilities."

This year, 415 businesses participated in the DEI, and American+Water%26rsquo%3Bs+top+score+of+100 percent earned the recognition of “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The 2022 DEI measured culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

Inclusion, diversity, and equity are key focus areas in American Water’s journey to be an industry leader across environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. American Water recently published its 2021 Inclusion, Diversity & Equity report. The report and other information about the company’s comprehensive ID&E strategy can be found on a new, interactive website, DiversityatAW.com, that communicates the company’s efforts to build an inclusive workplace. The new website will be updated quarterly to reflect current workforce and leadership diversity data.

The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

