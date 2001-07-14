Blackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced a new water and wastewater company in the United Kingdom has selected Blackline Safety’s technology to protect its people and support its digital transformation. This marks the sixth out of the UK’s 12 water and wastewater companies to now use Blackline’s cloud-connected gas detection products and services.

Blackline Safety’s technology was selected through a highly competitive and rigorous tender process. The three-year award includes an option to extend for an additional five years of service, which would bring the total value to over $4.2 million. The utility will replace their existing gas detection units with over 2,600 Blackline Safety G7c wearable devices and associated services.

"As one of Britain's largest water companies with operations across more than 100 sites, this water authority needed a flexible, multifunctional safety solution to accommodate the diverse risks and work situations their people face while supporting data-informed decisions that drive safety towards zero reportable incidents," said Simon Rich, Sales Director - Europe, Blackline Safety.

“The value of real-time cloud-connected data, paired with scalable technology that adapts to changing work environments, allows Blackline to continue to see strong adoption of our connected safety solutions across the water and wastewater industry.”

Blackline’s G7 lone worker and personal gas detection devices are robust and intelligent connected wearables that accurately detect gas hazards, instantly notifying both workers and managers in real time, enabling contact tracing as well as corrective action to be taken to mitigate future incidents. Supported by Blackline’s professional 24/7 live monitoring service, they ensure maximum worker protection with automated safety incident and health event monitoring, including features such as no-motion and fall detection, and missed check-ins.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 180 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

