Parker+Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced a partnership to further the development of electric flight. Eviation+Aircraft has engaged Parker Aerospace to develop six technology system packages for Alice, the first-of-its-kind all-electric commuter aircraft. The two industry leaders are now entering the design phase for the production and certification phase of Alice that will reimagine regional travel.

Environmentally, financially and socially sustainable, Alice heralds a new era of transporting people and goods. In addition to eliminating source carbon emissions, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft can accommodate nine passengers and is intended to offer reduced maintenance and operational costs for airlines while providing a smooth and quiet cabin experience for customers.

The six technology systems that Parker Aerospace will develop for the Alice aircraft will be produced across all divisions within Parker Aerospace as well as Parker’s Engineered+Materials+Group including Parker+LORD. The work packages include:

Cockpit controls: The human interface with the flight control system, consisting of sidestick, throttle, rudder control and switching devices.

The human interface with the flight control system, consisting of sidestick, throttle, rudder control and switching devices. Electromechanical flap system: Featuring electromechanical actuators, electronic control units and position sensors. The system will incorporate patented eSync technology, which uses a single electronics control unit to command multiple motor-driven actuators installed along the flaps on the wing, saving space and weight.

Featuring electromechanical actuators, electronic control units and position sensors. The system will incorporate patented eSync technology, which uses a single electronics control unit to command multiple motor-driven actuators installed along the flaps on the wing, saving space and weight. Thermal management: Advanced water-cooling equipment for battery and electric propulsion unit heat management, as well as specialized thermal materials for the battery pack.

Advanced water-cooling equipment for battery and electric propulsion unit heat management, as well as specialized thermal materials for the battery pack. Hydraulic powerpacks: For steering and braking systems, these miniature hydraulic systems provide efficient power that is localized. These include reliable, proven components such as accumulators and hydraulic hose assemblies.

For steering and braking systems, these miniature hydraulic systems provide efficient power that is localized. These include reliable, proven components such as accumulators and hydraulic hose assemblies. Vibration and noise mitigation: Engine and inverter mounts for a hushed cabin environment.

Engine and inverter mounts for a hushed cabin environment. Sealing solutions: Elastomeric static and dynamic seal solutions such as a fire seal wall.

“Parker is a trusted supplier within the industry, and their solutions will enable us to bring the best all-electric aircraft into the market,” said Gregory Davis, president of Eviation. “Like Eviation, Parker has a strong commitment to customer success, and together we will help the industry chart the path forward to all-electric flight.”

“Parker Aerospace is committed to doing its part in working toward net zero carbon emissions,” said Austin Major, group vice president, business development and global support for Parker Aerospace. “By collaborating with Eviation on the development of Alice, we’re able to take part in shaping the future of sustainable aviation. This significant opportunity marks an important step in the execution of Parker Aersospace’s electrification strategy which will improve motion control efficiency while helping customers achieve their environmental objectives.”

About Parker Aerospace. Parker+Aerospace is a global leader in commercial and military aircraft and aeroengine technology. The company collaborates with customers to move their programs forward.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

About Eviation. Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft to make aviation a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Learn more at www.eviation.com.

