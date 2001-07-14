Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Ford to Provide Electric Vehicle Plan Update Thursday

1 minutes ago
Ford Motor Company on Thursday will share an update on the Ford+ plan to lead the electric vehicle revolution.

Ford will host a conference call for members of the media and investment community at 8 a.m. ET. Key Ford executives will provide details on how the company is building out its industrial system to reach a global production run rate of 600,000 EVs, growing to more than 2 million EV annual global run rate by 2026. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The conference call will be webcast live. Information on how to join can be found here:

Thursday, July 21, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Link: Media+%26amp%3B+Capital+Markets+webcast

Participant Dial in (Toll Free):

1-844-282-4573

Participant International Dial in:

1-412-317-5617

Ask to join the Ford call.

*NOTE: In order to participate in Q&A you will need to be online and dial into the conference line*

%3Cb%3EReplay%3C%2Fb%3E

US Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code:

2232624

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below.

More information will be available at shareholder.ford.com.

