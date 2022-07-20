Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com to view the update.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
What: Tesla Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2022 Update: https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com+%0A
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.
