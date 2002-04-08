CHARLESTON, S.C., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. ( BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.



In conjunction with the company’s second quarter 2022 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (800) 941-4658 (domestic) or +1 (416) 981-9033 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 10, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 22019867.



About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

