BUFFALO, N.Y., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV ( ACVA), announced today that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.



When: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

To access the live conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed here. Participants are encouraged to join the webcast unless asking a question.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com.

About ACV

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products, as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

