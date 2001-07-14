RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Bryan R. Gillette has been appointed vice president – internal audit and chief audit executive for RPM, effective July 19, 2022.

Gillette has led RPM’s Global Internal Audit team since 2019. In this capacity he has been responsible for leading all internal audit activities at RPM, including audits over financials, internal controls, information technology and compliance. Gillette leads management’s assessment of internal control over financial reporting in accordance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and is responsible for the development and communication of audit plans, identification and communication of audit findings, and reporting conclusions to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining RPM, Gillette worked at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, where he held roles of increasing responsibility, including assistant controller – North America, director – corporate accounting & reporting, and director – internal audit. He is a certified public accountant and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting from Bowling Green State University.

“Bryan is a motivated and dynamic leader. He has enhanced our internal audit processes, standardized audit approaches, and restructured the Internal Audit Department to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of audit activities,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “Bryan has helped to drive an improved internal control structure and accountability throughout the company by working collaboratively with RPM’s operating companies to provide clear and actionable communications, trainings, and advice on financial, operational, and compliance-related matters.”

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help+build+a+better+world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

