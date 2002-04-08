WESTPORT, Conn., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (: CODI) (“CODI” or the Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET.



To participate in the call, please dial (888) 396-8049 (domestic) or (416) 764-8646 (international). The Conference ID is 68393459. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through August 10, 2022, at (877) 674-7070 (domestic) or (416) 764-8692 (international). The playback passcode is 393459 #. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

Since its founding in 1998, CODI has consistently executed on its strategy of owning and managing a diverse set of highly defensible, middle-market businesses across the niche industrial and branded consumer sectors. The Company leverages its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach, and actionable expertise to maintain controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability. For more information, please visit compassdiversified.com.

