Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced an extended duration rental contract with SAExploration, an international marine geophysical services provider who will rent OBX-750E seabed ocean bottom wireless seismic data acquisition nodes. Based on current contract terms, the value of the agreement is estimated at $12M.

“Following our recent good news of a separate $4M OBX rental contract, we’re pleased to announce this sizeable, long-term contract with another trusted customer,” said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO, Geospace Technologies. “We’re realizing the benefit of our earlier investments to build and maintain a sizable fleet of seabed seismic nodes. Combined with our recently announced OBX rentals, the minimum value from OBX product rental contracts executed during the fiscal year exceed $25M. Additionally, our shallow water units are nearly at pre-pandemic utilization levels. Sales and rentals of our OBX product line have been a reliable revenue workhorse for the company and we are encouraged by the current resurgence.”

%3Cb%3EAbout+Geospace+Technologies%3C%2Fb%3E

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. The company markets seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon-producing reservoirs. The company also markets seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. Geospace designs and manufactures other products of a non-seismic nature, including smart water connectivity tools, imaging equipment and specialty contract manufactured products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006015/en/