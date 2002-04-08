Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
06/30/202294,022,679

Total gross of voting rights: 94,022,679



Total net* of voting rights: 92,916,392

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

