Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of June 30, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|06/30/2022
|94,022,679
Total gross of voting rights: 94,022,679
Total net* of voting rights: 92,916,392
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
