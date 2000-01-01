Global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL, Financial) also traded lower alongside travel and leisure peers as macro fears of a recession created an overhang across the industry. Although near-term booking patterns in certain parts of Northern Europe and the Baltic have slowed considerably due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, demand for North American and Caribbean-based itineraries has been encouraging. Both onboard spending and forward booking pricing are ahead of pre-pandemic levels. With RCL’s entire fleet returning to service in June, management is projecting positive EBITDA and operating cash flow by 3Q22. Though questions persist around the macro backdrop, RCL has an experienced executive management team with superior operational expertise at its helm, as well as a healthy liquidity position. Over the long-term, we believe the headwinds travel and leisure are experiencing will soften and expect RCL’s fundamentals will prove resilient in the face of adversity. At today’s valuation, RCL is currently trading at a 66% discount to our estimate of private market value.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) Ariel Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.