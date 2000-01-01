Lastly, shares of rebranded leading entertainment company, Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial), (formerly ViacomCBS Inc.) fell on mixed earnings results. Declining advertising spending in broadcast and filmed entertainment weighed on revenue, while bottom-line results came out ahead. Management also noted their decision to suspend services in Russia which will negatively impact full year earnings growth. Nonetheless, the company continues to display strong business fundamentals. PARA’s fresh array of global content is driving subscriber momentum worldwide across its direct-to-consumer platform with global subscriptions exceeding 62 million active users. Additionally, CBS was ranked the #1 network for the 14th consecutive season and Paramount Pictures opened five #1 films in a row, with Top Gun Maverick grossing over $1 billion to date. At today’s valuation, we believe VIAC’s risk/reward is skewed sharply to the upside.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) Ariel Fund second-quarter 2022 commentary.