Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, announced the appointment of Samantha Weeks, PhD, to the position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005009/en/

Samantha Weeks, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)

Weeks previously served as the company’s Vice President of Transformation. As CTRO, she will be responsible for driving transformation initiatives across all aspects of the company, including program management for Shift4’s various strategic initiatives. This comes at a critical time for the company as they continue to enter numerous new business verticals and expand internationally. She will also be responsible for overseeing Shift4’s fast growing Human Capital and Learning and Development departments.

Prior to joining Shift4, Weeks had a successful career in the United States Air Force where she rose to the rank of Colonel and the position of Wing Commander. As CTRO, she will leverage this experience building organizational excellence focused on program management, process architecture, and reliability while delivering customer-centric execution across sales, delivery, and continuous support.

“Samantha has already proven to be a great asset to Shift4 and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her into this expanded role,” said Jared Isaacman, CEO. “Prior to her time at Shift4 I had the privilege of working with her in her capacity as the Air Force’s Adversary Tactics Group Commander during my time building Draken International and couldn’t think of a more qualified leader to help drive our never-ending pursuit of excellence at Shift4.”

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005009/en/