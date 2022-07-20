NatWest Group plc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.15%), CME(6.97%), and AAPL(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NatWest Group plc’s top five trades of the quarter.

NatWest Group plc reduced their investment in NAS:CTAS by 2,402 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $390.33.

On 07/20/2022, Cintas Corp traded for a price of $392.09 per share and a market cap of $39.88Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cintas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-book ratio of 12.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NatWest Group plc bought 2,086 shares of NYSE:UNP for a total holding of 24,817. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.26.

On 07/20/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $214.45 per share and a market cap of $134.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 11.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, NatWest Group plc bought 829 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 14,376. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/20/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $519.47 per share and a market cap of $487.35Bil. The stock has returned 25.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-book ratio of 6.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, NatWest Group plc bought 1,648 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 18,490. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.

On 07/20/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $246.63 per share and a market cap of $131.75Bil. The stock has returned 0.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-book ratio of 143.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NatWest Group plc bought 4,752 shares of NYSE:CF for a total holding of 74,953. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.27.

On 07/20/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $85.59 per share and a market cap of $17.85Bil. The stock has returned 81.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-book ratio of 4.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

