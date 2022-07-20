FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 274 stocks valued at a total of $8.69Bil. The top holdings were MAT(3.23%), KBR(2.37%), and PANW(1.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 990,672-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.86 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $89.43 per share and a market cap of $144.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.44 and a price-sales ratio of 6.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 137,088 shares in NYSE:HUM, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.79 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $483.69 per share and a market cap of $61.18Bil. The stock has returned 6.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 2,058,223 shares of NYSE:CTRA for a total holding of 5,477,384. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.28.

On 07/20/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $28.91 per share and a market cap of $23.30Bil. The stock has returned 78.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 1,703,103 shares of NAS:DLO for a total holding of 2,934,909. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.69.

On 07/20/2022, DLocal Ltd traded for a price of $28.57 per share and a market cap of $8.43Bil. The stock has returned -38.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DLocal Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 95.74, a price-book ratio of 25.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.40 and a price-sales ratio of 29.40.

FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IIVI by 754,134 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.15.

On 07/20/2022, II-VI Inc traded for a price of $51.79 per share and a market cap of $6.68Bil. The stock has returned -29.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, II-VI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

