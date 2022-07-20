CADENCE BANK NA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17 20TH STREET NORTH BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 204 stocks valued at a total of $308.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(6.67%), XOM(4.27%), and AAPL(4.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CADENCE BANK NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CADENCE BANK NA bought 2,224 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 9,337. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $396.76 per share and a market cap of $292.49Bil. The stock has returned -7.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

During the quarter, CADENCE BANK NA bought 12,919 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 69,862. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.09 per share and a market cap of $92.89Bil. The stock has returned -15.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

CADENCE BANK NA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,822 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/20/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $262.27 per share and a market cap of $1,961.53Bil. The stock has returned -6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-book ratio of 12.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CADENCE BANK NA reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 3,703 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 07/20/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $141.55 per share and a market cap of $339.62Bil. The stock has returned 1.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 11,587 shares in ARCA:DFUS, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.39 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $42.73 per share and a market cap of $5.44Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.