Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, August 5, 2022. Forum will issue a press release regarding its second quarter 2022 earnings prior to the conference call.

The call will be webcast through the Investor Relations link on Forum’s website at ir.f-e-t.com. Please note that the process for dialing in for the call has changed. Participants who want to join the call and ask a question should register on the Company’s Investor Relations website page or click here to receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN for the call. A listen-only webcast link will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website page. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:00 AM CDT.

