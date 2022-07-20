Beacon Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $2.89Bil. The top holdings were BSV(89.77%), VTIP(5.33%), and VDE(1.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Beacon Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Beacon Capital Management, Inc. bought 25,636,928 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 33,725,933. The trade had a 68.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.52 per share and a market cap of $38.32Bil. The stock has returned -5.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VAW by 1,248,497 shares. The trade had a 7.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.23.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Materials ETF traded for a price of $163.09 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VPU by 1,427,187 shares. The trade had a 7.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.39.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Utilities ETF traded for a price of $149.05 per share and a market cap of $5.50Bil. The stock has returned 7.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 2,093,124 shares. The trade had a 7.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $93.28 per share and a market cap of $39.07Bil. The stock has returned -9.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VDC by 1,144,358 shares. The trade had a 7.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.26.

On 07/20/2022, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $186.91 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 3.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a price-book ratio of 4.66.

