Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

263 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 401 stocks valued at a total of $751.00Mil. The top holdings were ROP(11.48%), ENPH(4.60%), and AAPL(4.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC bought 1,394,115 shares of NAS:NYMT for a total holding of 3,127,630. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.07.

On 07/20/2022, New York Mortgage Trust Inc traded for a price of $2.87 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -35.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New York Mortgage Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-book ratio of 0.66 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC bought 41,425 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 56,091. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.37.

On 07/20/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.42 per share and a market cap of $19.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDP by 146,106 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.79.

On 07/20/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.7 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned -4.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC bought 28,070 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 34,335. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/20/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.42 per share and a market cap of $26.05Bil. The stock has returned -3.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 25,325 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.66.

On 07/20/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $86.56 per share and a market cap of $448.90Bil. The stock has returned -26.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-book ratio of 5.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

