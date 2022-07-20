COURIER CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 276 stocks valued at a total of $854.00Mil. The top holdings were IVW(7.56%), IVV(5.47%), and AAPL(5.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COURIER CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COURIER CAPITAL LLC bought 16,349 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 25,610. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.21.

On 07/20/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $158.38 per share and a market cap of $93.70Bil. The stock has returned -28.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -101.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

COURIER CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 9,941 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/20/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.04 per share and a market cap of $2,476.98Bil. The stock has returned 3.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-book ratio of 36.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.84 and a price-sales ratio of 6.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 56,500 shares in NYSE:CLF, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.04 during the quarter.

On 07/20/2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc traded for a price of $16.6 per share and a market cap of $8.71Bil. The stock has returned -18.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

COURIER CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 4,500 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/20/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $137.21 per share and a market cap of $40.71Bil. The stock has returned -9.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a price-book ratio of 7.58.

COURIER CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 2,387 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 07/20/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $239.39 per share and a market cap of $59.39Bil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

