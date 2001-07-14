First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30am ET to discuss Clovis’ results and business outlook in greater detail. (instead of Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 6:30am ET to discuss Clovis’ results and business outlook in greater detail.).

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 8

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide an update on its clinical development programs and regulatory and business outlook on Monday, August 8, 2022, before the open of the US financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30am ET to discuss Clovis’ results and business outlook in greater detail.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Clovis Oncology website www.clovisoncology.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: US participants 888.440.4615 International participants 646.960.0682, conference ID: 2259685.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the US, Europe, and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops with partners diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information, including additional office locations in the US and Europe.

