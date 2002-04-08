DENVER, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (: DCP) has changed the time of the conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 earnings due to a scheduling conflict. The conference call will now be held at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. As previously announced, the corresponding earnings release will be issued after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The live audio webcast, along with accompanying presentation slides, will be available on the Investors section of the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com . If participants would prefer to join by phone or would like to take part in the question and answer portion of the conference, they should pre-register here to receive dial-in credentials. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to join 10 minutes prior to the event.

An audio replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Investors section of the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com .

About DCP Midstream, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

