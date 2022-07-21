COOKE & BIELER LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Cooke & Bieler LP is an investment management firm based out of Philadelphia. The company was established in 1949 by cofounders Jay Cooke and Louis Bieler and currently operates under a partnership structure with 32 total employees of which 12 are investment professionals. Cooke & Bieler originally began as a local investment firm and has grown into “an institutional and private wealth manager with an international client base.” The company was affiliated with United Asset Management (Old Mutual) from 1986 to 2001, when the company would conduct a management buyback. Cooke & Bieler conducts its research internally, utilizing a conservative fundamental approach to make its investment decisions. The company utilizes a bottom up approach and invests in the value and growth stock companies of mid, large and all cap companies in the fixed income and public equity markets of the U.S. The company manages fixed income, equity, and balanced portfolios for its clients and benchmarks its performance against various S&P and Russell indexes. Cooke & Bieler invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, information technology, and materials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocations. The company holds almost $5 billion in total assets under management spread across 293 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 4 which make up just over a billion of its held assets. Although its total number of accounts has been gradually decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management, despite some volatility, has increased in recent years, growing from $3.9 billion back in 2010 to its current amount today. Cooke & Bieler mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its clientele, and also provides to individuals, charities, and others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $10.39Bil. The top holdings were ARW(3.38%), ACGL(2.91%), and GIL(2.70%).

COOKE & BIELER LP reduced their investment in NAS:DOX by 1,375,298 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.43.

On 07/21/2022, Amdocs Ltd traded for a price of $85.45 per share and a market cap of $10.50Bil. The stock has returned 11.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amdocs Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, COOKE & BIELER LP bought 954,535 shares of NYSE:SWK for a total holding of 2,235,751. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.29.

On 07/21/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $114.23 per share and a market cap of $17.24Bil. The stock has returned -42.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

COOKE & BIELER LP reduced their investment in NYSE:Y by 114,761 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $836.63.

On 07/21/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $835 per share and a market cap of $11.23Bil. The stock has returned 26.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

COOKE & BIELER LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 325,345 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.

On 07/21/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $237.19 per share and a market cap of $67.61Bil. The stock has returned -0.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, COOKE & BIELER LP bought 7,195,851 shares of NYSE:HBI for a total holding of 20,283,808. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.46.

On 07/21/2022, Hanesbrands Inc traded for a price of $11.39 per share and a market cap of $3.97Bil. The stock has returned -32.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hanesbrands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

