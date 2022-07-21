Shannon River Fund Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $901.00Mil. The top holdings were FLEX(8.10%), MANH(7.19%), and DT(6.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KNBE by 2,656,143 shares. The trade had a 6.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.47.

On 07/21/2022, KnowBe4 Inc traded for a price of $17.67 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned -34.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KnowBe4 Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 444.31 and a price-sales ratio of 10.08.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GDDY by 607,575 shares. The trade had a 5.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.03.

On 07/21/2022, GoDaddy Inc traded for a price of $74.64 per share and a market cap of $12.07Bil. The stock has returned -11.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GoDaddy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 160,184 shares in NAS:NICE, giving the stock a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $242.37 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, NICE Ltd traded for a price of $211.5 per share and a market cap of $13.25Bil. The stock has returned -22.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NICE Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.95 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SPT by 400,014 shares. The trade had a 3.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.49.

On 07/21/2022, Sprout Social Inc traded for a price of $58.07 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -32.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprout Social Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -102.94 and a price-sales ratio of 14.17.

The guru established a new position worth 406,289 shares in NAS:PEGA, giving the stock a 3.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.72 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Pegasystems Inc traded for a price of $50 per share and a market cap of $4.09Bil. The stock has returned -62.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pegasystems Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

