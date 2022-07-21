GHE, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $91.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(27.41%), ADBE(7.53%), and SPGI(4.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GHE, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GHE, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 12,393 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/21/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $178.07 per share and a market cap of $445.18Bil. The stock has returned -4.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-book ratio of 16.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.22 and a price-sales ratio of 15.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 170,196-share investment in NYSE:PCN. Previously, the stock had a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.39 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund traded for a price of $13.08 per share and a market cap of $532.06Mil. The stock has returned -23.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 16.14.

GHE, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 4,426 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/21/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $401.49 per share and a market cap of $187.90Bil. The stock has returned -34.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-book ratio of 13.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

GHE, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCO by 4,207 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.77.

On 07/21/2022, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $291.03 per share and a market cap of $53.70Bil. The stock has returned -22.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-book ratio of 22.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GHE, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 3,100 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.34.

On 07/21/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $358.6 per share and a market cap of $121.89Bil. The stock has returned -13.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.97 and a price-sales ratio of 10.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

