VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3DMEJ), an award winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that it is anticipating pursuing a potential graduation of its listing to a major exchange, a move, the Company believes, will allow it to broaden its financing opportunities by attracting both institutional and retail investors, and also further the Company in its growth and expansion.

Blender Bites has experienced rapid progress over the past year, especially during the first two quarters of 2022, as demand from new and existing sales channels have increased significantly. The Company anticipates further robust growth moving forward based on management's 2022 production order projections from major distribution and retail stores in Canada and the United States.

Listing on a major exchange would demonstrate our commitment and determination to increase shareholder value while also enhancing our exposure by increasing our investor audience," stated Nima Bahrami Director of the Company.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company is considering a potential graduation of its listing, a listing application has not been submitted to any other stock exchange at this time, nor has the Company made any decision to proceed with a listing application. Completion of any graduation is subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that any graduation will take place, or that the consolidation will result in the Company meeting applicable listing requirements.

Prior to completing any new listing application, the Company will be required to prepare and submit an annual information form, secure additional financing to satisfy working capital requirements, demonstrate continued revenue growth and the ability to generate a profit from operations, and satisfy public distribution requirements.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is an award winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Safeway, Save on Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA, Thrifty and Fresh Street.

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

