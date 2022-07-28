LAS VEGAS, NV, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. ( GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues , announced today that Coleman Smith, the Company’s Founder and CEO, will provide an update to investors via webcast on July 28, 2022.



Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Registration: https://ir.gz6g.com/webinar-registration/

Topics that will be covered during the meeting include:

Recent Company performance as well as partnerships and strategic alliances

Progress on newly opened southern California showroom and office

Discussion of growth strategy and positive market demographics

Discussion of venue entertainment, venue security, and creating meaningful engagement for fans utilizing location-based services

The meeting will be the first of a series of updates planned as part of Green Zebra’s commitment to keeping the investment community up to date on its progress. Following formal remarks, Smith will answer questions from the audience. To submit a question in advance of the meeting, email [email protected] . Additionally, registrants can post questions live in the webinar chat which the moderator will ask Smith during the Q &A. Interested parties must pre-register for the event using the link below.

“I am very excited to be sharing an update on Green Zebra’s progress with all of our shareholders and prospective investors,” said Smith. “We have accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time, and I look forward to discussing the positive steps we’ve taken over the past year, and importantly, how we plan to build an even stronger future for our Company.”

The webinar will be recorded and available for viewing on Green Zebra’s Investor Relations Page after the event. For additional information, contact Green Zebra’s investor relations team at [email protected] .

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com ; Twitter: @greenzebra

For more information, contact: