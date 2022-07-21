WAYNE, Pa., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced that the company is hosting a booth at the Pocono Raceway NASCAR event in Long Pond, Pa., July 22-24, to raise awareness of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly called enlarged prostate, and the importance of regular health screenings.

BPH is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that occurs naturally for some men as they age. The enlarged prostate presses on and can block the urethra, causing bothersome symptoms including urinary frequency, urgency and interrupted sleep.1 More than 14 million men are under a doctor’s care for the condition.2

An estimated 40% of U.S. adults delayed or avoided medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic.3 Delaying care can result in worsening of many conditions, including BPH,4 and Teleflex encourages patients who might be experiencing BPH symptoms to seek care from a urologist. At the Pocono Raceway event, Teleflex will host a booth at the Fan Fair with educational activities and information on BPH. NASCAR driver JJ Yeley, 45, will sign autographs in the UroLift® System booth at times to be announced during the weekend.

“Getting up at night several times to go to the bathroom is a common complaint for men as they get older, and can be a symptom of BPH,” said John Kaspar, M.D., Associated Urologists of North Carolina.* “During the pandemic, we’ve seen many men put off routine screenings, including those for BPH. The good news is that the UroLift® System is a minimally invasive procedure that can be done on an outpatient basis and provide rapid relief from BPH symptoms.”

The company recently launched the UroLift® Patient Ambassador Program, a network of volunteer patients available to share their personal experiences living with BPH and the UroLift® System. Several Ambassadors will be on-site at the event throughout the weekend.**

Steve Kruschen, a UroLift® Patient Ambassador, said, “I know that by speaking to other men with BPH about my experience, I am helping those who are struggling with the condition like I was.”

“Teleflex is committed to empowering men to take control of their health and seek care for the symptoms of BPH,” said Kevin Hardage, President and General Manager, Teleflex Interventional Urology. “We hope that by bringing educational information about the UroLift® System, a treatment option that can alleviate BPH symptoms, to this NASCAR event at Pocono Raceway, we can help make a positive difference in many men’s lives.”

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift® System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cc in men 45 years or older. The UroLift® permanent implants, which can be delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue.5 The UroLift® System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.6,7 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.***8-10 Most common side effects are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.5 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift® System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 350,000 men have been treated with the UroLift® System in select markets worldwide.11 Learn more at UroLift.com. Rx only.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

* Dr. John Kaspar is a paid consultant of Teleflex Interventional Urology.

** UroLift System Patient Ambassadors do not provide medical advice. Individual results may vary.

*** No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T. pivotal study.

