SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation ( EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that it has again been named to the 2022 KMWorld AI 50: The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management list. The list mentions innovative KM vendors that are enhancing their offerings with AI to take automation to the next level.



“With companies across industries today attempting to decrease risk, increase efficiency, make better decisions, and deliver better experiences, AI is on the rise,” says Joyce Wells, Editor-in-Chief, KMWorld. According to Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld, “AI and a host of related technologies such as augmented intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, process automation, and natural language processing are being deployed in areas as diverse as supply chain management, manufacturing, healthcare, medical research, and financial services.” In fact, a 2021 McKinsey report identified service-operations optimization, AI-based enhancement of products, and contact center automation as the top three AI use cases.

eGain has been recognized for its unique hub approach to knowledge management that transforms stakeholder experiences—customer experience, agent experience, and business experience—all at the same time. eGain Knowledge Hub is a rich, one-stop knowledge management solution powered by AI reasoning, ML, Natural Language Processing, and analytics, for the digital-first, remote-first era. Its benefits include:

Knowledge harmony created by centralizing 360 customer context, omnichannel content management, profiled access, intent inference, personalization, search methods, conversational guidance, and analytic insight into one platform

Assured customer service and agent confidence with the single right answer to customer questions

Consistency and process compliance at scale across touchpoints

Rich functionality out of the box for quick business value—say goodbye to multi-year development, customization, and integration projects with toolkits

Easy governance, insights, and optimization



“Over the years, eGain has been rated #1 in knowledge and AI-powered digital engagement automation by analysts,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are honored to be selected as an AI 50 company again by KM World.”

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

