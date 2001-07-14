Bristol+Myers+Squibb NYSE (BMY) announced the first biopharma three-year exclusive collaboration with the premier African American Family Organization, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. to inspire more Black and African American individuals to join the biopharma industry to assist in creating more equity and better health outcomes for all patients through student engagement. The strategic alliance is an extension of BMS%26rsquo%3B+Tomorrow%26rsquo%3Bs+Innovators+Historically+Black+College+%28HBCU) initiative launched with the goal of creating a sustainable bridge of talent to the biopharma industry from the HBCU community and aligns with BMS%26rsquo%3Bs+inclusion+and+diversity+health+equity+commitments to increase workforce representation by creating and sustaining a pipeline of diverse talent.

The collaboration will commence at Jack and Jill’s bi-annual 45th National Convention “The Power of a Dream” from July 26-31 in Orlando, Fla., where BMS will be the exclusive biopharma sponsor. The 2022 National Convention will exemplify the power of dreaming and significance of helping children to dream by featuring an interactive legacy gallery of notable Jack and Jill of America alumni in entertainment, business, government, education, media, technology, and social justice, among other industries. BMS will be involved in several events during the convention, including the flagship Programming Luncheon, the Mothers “Closing the Gap: Health, Wealth, and Wellness Forums and Expo” centered around addressing health inequities in the healthcare system and improving healthcare support for communities of color, a virtual career fair and an in-person booth engagement.

“We are so excited to join forces with such a historically prestigious organization like Jack and Jill of America, Inc., to further both of our missions to empower the Black youth to go after their dreams. We hope those dreams include joining the biopharma industry for young Black students,” said Shamika Williams, senior director of HBCU initiatives at Bristol Myers Squibb. “In the biopharma industry, there is an immediate need for more diverse representation as it informs the future of medical advancements and resources that directly affect and serve minority communities. We are thrilled to be poised to help bridge this equity gap along with other influential leaders in the space.”

“This inaugural collaboration opens the doors for Black and African American youth to learn about opportunities in the biopharma industry,” said Kornisha McGill Brown, national president of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. “More representation in the industry helps to drive innovation, which is critical now more than ever to fight inequality in our current health system and to help people and communities achieve better health equity.”

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was founded in 1938 to nurture future African American leaders by stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through its 252 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States, Jack and Jill is considered the largest African American family organization in the nation representing 40,000 family members which includes, mother members, fathers, and children ages two through 19. For more information about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. please visit: jackandjillinc.org or @jackandjillinc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik+Tok, or LinkedIn%3A+Jack+and+Jill+of+America%2C+Inc.

