European patent covers any genetic modification conveying chemotherapy resistance to immune cell types, including gamma-delta T cells and now natural killer (NK) cells



Patent portfolio broadly covers chemotherapy resistant engineering of innate immune cells for cellular therapy, providing the basis for IN8bio’s Drug Resistant Immunotherapy platform

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. ( INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced the issuance of an additional European patent covering the composition of matter for IN8bio’s Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) platform. The patent broadens the Company’s intellectual property coverage of genetically engineered innate immune cells beyond gamma-delta T cells to include NK cells. Like gamma-delta T cells, NK cells respond directly to cellular stress and have shown promise in cellular therapy clinical trials. This newly issued patent bolsters the broad global patent portfolio that IN8bio has developed to support its core technology of chemotherapy resistance to enhance the efficacy of cellular therapies against solid tumor cancers.

“Our previously issued patents in the United States and Europe broadly cover any genetic engineering that conveys chemotherapy resistance to gamma-delta T cells. This European patent expands our coverage to include NK cells, the other innate immune effectors that can respond to upregulated cellular stress to directly kill tumor cells,” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. “Our unique DRI approach provides the ability to upregulate multiple NKG2D-ligands on the tumor cell surface, which allows for the targeting of heterogenous solid tumor cancers by innate immune cells.”

The European patent (EP3552617), titled “Drug Resistant Immunotherapy for Treatment of a Cancer”, provides additional coverage for the DRI-based approach to cell engineering. Specifically, the patent covers the composition and use of DRI NK cells in oncology. This patent is part of a larger family of intellectual property that has been globally prosecuted by IN8bio, which continues to expand this portfolio and advance a pipeline of novel cellular therapy approaches for the treatment of cancer. These patents are co-owned by and exclusively licensed to IN8bio from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) and Emory University (Emory).

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs including induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived gamma-delta T cells and those focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scope of intellectual property coverage of IN8bio’s owned and licensed patent portfolio. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including challenges to the scope of IN8bio’s patent coverage and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, and which are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 17, 2022, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

+1 646.600.6438

[email protected]

Investors:

Solebury Trout

David Buck

+1 646.378.2927

[email protected]



Media:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

[email protected] / [email protected]