VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation ( ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming SVB Securities CybeRx: Big Data, A.I. & Machine Learning in Healthcare Event.



Absci, as a leader in large molecule AI drug discovery, is scheduled to participate in the Drug R&D and Development panel on Wednesday, July 27th at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To virtually attend this live event, please contact your SVB Securities representative with interest.

About Absci

Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including Bionic Proteins™ containing nonstandard amino acids, and other novel drug designs that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @Abscibio, LinkedIn: @absci, and subscribe to our Absci YouTube channel.

