TORONTO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (“EV Technology Group” or the “Company”) (NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A, EVTGF), announces that it will hold a virtual shareholder conference on 25 July, 2022, at 10AM PST, 1PM ET, 6PM BST. The executive team will discuss recent transactions, particularly the recent announcement of the acquisition of a majority of MOKE International. Speaking on the call will be Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Founder of EV Technology Group as well as other members of EV Technology Group’s management team.



Participants can register here, or via the Investor Relations page of EV Technology Group’s website.

An archive of the virtual conference will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for six months thereafter.

In addition, EV Technology Group will provide shareholders with the ability to submit questions to management. Management intends to respond to a selection of questions during the Q&A portion of the conference.

About EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

Media

Rachael D’Amore

[email protected]

+1519-564-9850

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

[email protected]

+14074914498

EV Technology Group

Wouter Witvoet

CEO and Chairman of the Board

[email protected]

