XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of fleet electrification and energy efficiency solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the XL Fleet management team at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 510-3772, or for international callers, (412) 902-0125 and referencing XL Fleet. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of The Company’s website at www.xlfleet.com. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 10169416. The replay will be available until August 23, 2022. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of The Company’s website at www.xlfleet.com.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet is accelerating decarbonization with energy efficiency solutions for businesses and is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America. With more than 180 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company and Verizon, XL Fleet’s hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which are key components for customer sustainability programs. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to; the effects of pending and future legislation; the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and the commercial vehicle electrification market; litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity; cost increases or shortages in the components or chassis necessary to support the Company’s products and services; the introduction of new technologies; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience; the potential loss of certain significant customers; privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the inability to convert its sales opportunity pipeline into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of the Company’s business and the timing of expected business milestones, including the ongoing global microchip shortage and limited availability of chassis from vehicle OEMs and our reliance on our suppliers; the effects of competition on the Company’s future business; the availability of capital; supply chain issues including the lack of available components and/or inflationated component prices, including with respect to batteries, solar panels, and other critical components, and the other risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s current report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2022, and other documents that the Company files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

