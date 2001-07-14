Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has again been recognized among the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” after receiving a qualifying score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index®, the leading non-profit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide.

Cintas’ recognition as a “Top Scorer” as an 80 Score company on the DEI® demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to building and developing a widely diverse workforce that represents its communities across North America.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion has been embedded in our company since its founding and we pride ourselves on developing a workforce that reflects the diverse communities in which our employee-partners live and serve,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. “We believe when our employee-partners of different backgrounds and experiences come together and are comfortable being their authentic selves – no matter what the various communities they identify or align with are – the resulting innovation, critical thinking and problem solving are more impactful and beneficial for everyone.

“We’re honored to again be acknowledged for our efforts to support employee-partners and recruits with disabilities, but we recognize that we must continue evolving our efforts and perspectives to foster even greater feelings of equity, inclusion and belonging,” Langenkamp added.

Cintas has earned a “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” designation in each of the three years it has participated in the DEI process.

Of the 415 companies that participated in the 2022 DEI, Cintas was among the 335 to qualify as a “Top Scorer,” and one of 188 Fortune 500 companies earning DEI honors.

“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” Houghton, Disability:IN President & Chief Executive Officer. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

The 2022 DEI evaluated and measured participating companies in the following categories to determine this year’s “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”: Culture, Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices (including) benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention & advancement, and accommodations), Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity and (if applicable) Global Operations.

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office,” said Maria Town, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) President and CEO. “We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."

Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. The DEI was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Launched in 2015 as a joint initiative by Disability: IN and the AAPD, the DEI is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ – a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org%2FAreYouIN #AreYouIN.

