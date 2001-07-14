Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q3 Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

28 minutes ago
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share. The Company will pay this third quarter 2022 dividend on August 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005546/en/

