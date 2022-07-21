TB Alternative Assets Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $204.00Mil. The top holdings were BEKE(22.16%), HOOD(8.50%), and TQQQ(7.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:BEKE by 3,602,900 shares. The trade had a 15.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.05.

On 07/21/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $15.37 per share and a market cap of $19.03Bil. The stock has returned -60.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -104.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The guru established a new position worth 679,400 shares in NAS:TQQQ, giving the stock a 7.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.84 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $30.03 per share and a market cap of $13.10Bil. The stock has returned -54.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 628,600-share investment in NAS:SQQQ. Previously, the stock had a 7.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.26 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $45.53 per share and a market cap of $4.22Bil. The stock has returned 7.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought 569,000 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 777,700. The trade had a 5.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.69.

On 07/21/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $23.96 per share and a market cap of $47.36Bil. The stock has returned -47.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 64,600 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $178.9823 per share and a market cap of $445.18Bil. The stock has returned -4.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-book ratio of 16.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.05 and a price-sales ratio of 15.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

