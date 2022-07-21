HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 BAYVIEW CIRCLE, SUITE 500 NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 347 stocks valued at a total of $847.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(14.87%), QQQ(11.45%), and UPS(8.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 305,255-share investment in ARCA:XLB. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.24 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $74.27 per share and a market cap of $5.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

The guru sold out of their 251,322-share investment in ARCA:XLI. Previously, the stock had a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.04 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $89.68 per share and a market cap of $12.46Bil. The stock has returned -10.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a price-book ratio of 4.07.

HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 569,798 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.46.

On 07/21/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $32.65 per share and a market cap of $29.24Bil. The stock has returned -7.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

During the quarter, HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 1,357,046 shares of NYSE:MUC for a total holding of 1,378,630. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.

On 07/21/2022, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc traded for a price of $12.0773 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned -21.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 863,603-share investment in NYSE:MCA. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.75 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC. traded for a price of $12.51 per share and a market cap of $430.42Mil. The stock has returned -11.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC. has a price-book ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.