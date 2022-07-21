Welch Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3940 MONTCLAIR ROAD, FIFTH FLOOR BIRMINGHAM, AL 35213

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 201 stocks valued at a total of $1.64Bil. The top holdings were SFBS(6.68%), MSFT(3.48%), and ABBV(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Welch Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Welch Group, LLC bought 639,441 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 713,186. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.44.

On 07/21/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $47.93 per share and a market cap of $63.69Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Welch Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 202,246 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 07/21/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $132.61 per share and a market cap of $75.69Bil. The stock has returned -30.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 25,809-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.34 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $284.61 per share and a market cap of $631.18Bil. The stock has returned 3.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Welch Group, LLC bought 44,406 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 277,090. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 07/21/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $114.43 per share and a market cap of $336.41Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Welch Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 10,624 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/21/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $393.95 per share and a market cap of $356.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.