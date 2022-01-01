United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today issued its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting its continued transformation and investments in sustainable and advanced steelmaking technologies, enhancing the Company’s competitive advantages.

U. S. Steel’s 2021 Sustainability Report showcases their dedication to inclusive workplaces, supporting their communities, driving customer innovation, and caring for our planet.

“I am excited about the significant progress we continue to make on our sustainability goals and what it means for our people, customers, communities and products,” said David B. Burritt, U. S. Steel President & Chief Executive Officer. “We can’t stand still when it comes to sustainability and are delivering profitable steel solutions by investing in sustainable and advanced steelmaking technologies that meet our business and customers’ goals while also reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity. When they win, we win.”

U. S. Steel’s 2021 Sustainability Report highlights include:

Completed acquisition of only LEED-certified steelmaking facility in the United States, Big River Steel.

Made progress towards achieving goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% by 2030, with a 16% reduction from 2018 baseline to 2021.

Earned recognition from Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies ®1 .

. Recycled 73% more scrap steel than 2020.

Achieved a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year.

Salaried employees benefitted from 100% pay, performance, and advancement equity, meaning gender or ethnicity were not influencers of compensation.

“Sustainability is integrated into our corporate strategy and touches every part of our organization, from operations to environmental. The efforts and accomplishments highlighted in the report are essential to executing U. S. Steel’s Best for All® strategy and to our continued success,” said Richard L. Fruehauf, U. S. Steel’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. “We are continuing to make significant progress on our sustainability goals, allowing us to continue to transform this iconic company to make the essential steel of the future.”

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

