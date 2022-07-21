Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 496 stocks valued at a total of $268.00Mil. The top holdings were XLU(10.63%), IAU(10.30%), and EWW(10.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 224,906 shares. The trade had a 11.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $259.12 per share and a market cap of $1,961.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.46 and a price-sales ratio of 10.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 1,340,074 shares. The trade had a 10.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 07/21/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.065 per share and a market cap of $9.67Bil. The stock has returned -3.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC bought 802,965 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 803,128. The trade had a 10.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.59.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $32.33 per share and a market cap of $27.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.80.

The guru established a new position worth 878,505 shares in ARCA:EWU, giving the stock a 9.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.72 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF traded for a price of $29.3 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned -5.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC bought 324,546 shares of ARCA:XLB for a total holding of 325,150. The trade had a 8.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.24.

On 07/21/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $74.27 per share and a market cap of $5.94Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

