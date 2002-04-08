SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. ( BLZE), today announced that Kevin Gavin has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO) to lead the company’s marketing efforts.



The addition of a seasoned CMO furthers the company’s scaling of its growth initiatives following its recent IPO in November, 2021. Gavin brings extensive marketing and public company experience as CMO and expands Backblaze’s in-house expertise to deepen the company’s customer engagement and grow its brand awareness.

“Kevin is a forward-thinking CMO with a proven track record of leading teams at high-growth companies,” said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairperson of the Board. “His experience establishing strong brands and capturing market share at public companies will help move Backblaze forward as we continue to grow.”

Backblaze provides developers, businesses , and consumers with cloud services to store and use their data in an easy and affordable manner, serving as a foundation for customers to back up & archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. Backblaze’s mission is to make storing and using data astonishingly easy.

“I’m proud to be joining a company that has a long history of growth and happy customers,” said Gavin. “I’m looking forward to working with the amazing team at Backblaze as we continue to deepen customer loyalty and accelerate the business.”

A versatile marketing executive and strategy-focused leader, Gavin brings more than 30 years of industry experience to Backblaze. Previously, he led marketing teams as CMO at Five9, Shoretel, Canto, and others. Gavin earned his Bachelor of Science degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

