American Eagle Outﬁtters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today that the Aerie brand is launching exciting new initiatives for fall 2022, which will continue to elevate the revolutionary #AerieREAL movement. Aerie wants its customers to wear what feels good and that starts by celebrating real beauty, real bodies and real voices.

Fall 22 SMOOTHEZ by Aerie (Photos Credit: Aerie)

SMOOTHEZ by Aerie TM , a new intimates collection of favorite ﬁrst layers for total comfort, debuts July 21. The assortments are made to mix, match and layer. Super soft, barely there, light-as-air fabrics that don’t squeeze or hold you back will be available in more than 130 choice counts on aerie.com and in all Aerie stores, including 44 new locations.

The We Are REAL campaign, launching August 8, highlights unedited content from bold, brave and inﬂuential individuals who use their voices to inspire change. The campaign will feature a diverse group of new and existing brand partners, including Alexandra+Daddario, Aly+Raisman, Brenna+Huckaby, Bridget+Malcolm, Charithra+Chandran, Danielle+Brooks, Hunter+McGrady, Kelsea+Ballerini, Lauren+Scruggs, Saniyya+Sidney, Selita+Ebanks and Selma+Blair.

Aerie is pleased to announce its partnership with Liberare, and our collection of adaptable lingerie, available on Aerie.com on August 18. The collection features functional and fashionable lingerie designed with disabilities in mind.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce a much-needed update to shapewear with SMOOTHEZ by Aerie to set women free with first-layer, second-skin intimates. Aerie makes products that support our REAL mission and we believe no one should ever hide or contain who they are,” said Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “Aerie’s vision for the intimate apparel industry is a community where women accept their truth, love their REAL selves and wear clothes that make them feel good. Every day, we are inspired by our customers and associates who remind the world that there is nothing more powerful than living unretouched and being REAL.”

As an industry leader, Aerie was one of the ﬁrst brands to show unretouched bodies and faces in its advertising, which led to a movement where everyone feels seen, heard and empowered. The brand’s commitment to community continues to evolve as Aerie shares REAL inspiration, authentic stories and celebrates beauty in all forms.

More About Aerie’s New Initiatives

SMOOTHEZ BY AERIE TM COLLECTION: Aerie is reframing how women feel about themselves, giving them the conﬁdence to feel good in their own skin. The new collection of comfortable, soft YOU wear, not shapewear, is all about second-skin, light-as-air intimates that are made to mix and match. Styles feature smooth, stretchy and colorful ﬁrst-layer bras, underwear, leggings, pants, shorts and tops made of lightweight mesh, super soft microﬁber and a lacey blend in over 130 choices. Within the collection is the new BRA-ish TM , a brand-ﬁrst bra featuring ﬂoating cups that mold and move as your body changes, offering a custom ﬁt, feel and support that doesn’t suck you in. BRA-ish TM is the brand’s most comfortable bra yet.

WE ARE REAL CAMPAIGN celebrates the unique and powerful messages that we all have to share with the world. Aerie continues to be a leader in empowering women to embrace their own unique qualities. We Are REAL will remind Aerie's community of the importance of sharing their REAL truth with the world. As a constant source of inspiration for the brand, Aerie selected inspirational messages and photos from the social feeds of women within its community to serve as the campaign creative, which will be ampliﬁed and celebrated across its channels.

celebrates the unique and powerful messages that we all have to share with the world. Aerie continues to be a leader in empowering women to embrace their own unique qualities. will remind Aerie’s community of the importance of sharing their REAL truth with the world. As a constant source of inspiration for the brand, Aerie selected inspirational messages and photos from the social feeds of women within its community to serve as the campaign creative, which will be ampliﬁed and celebrated across its channels. LIBERARE: As Aerie furthers its commitment to inclusivity, the brand has partnered with adaptive lingerie brand, Liberare, on a collection of functional and fashionable lingerie designed for disabled women. The product assortment includes The Liberare Bra, The Convertible Plunge Bralette, The Cheeky Tanga and The Everyday Bikini.

About Aerie

Aerie is a lifestyle brand that offers the comﬁest intimates, apparel, swim, and accessories made to wear in and out. Aerie’s sub-brand, OFFLINE by Aerie, offers activewear made for REAL life movement. #AerieREAL inspires all people to love their real selves and celebrates its community by advocating for power, positivity, and no retouching. Let the Real You Shine®. Visit www.Aerie.com to learn more.

About American Eagle Outﬁtters, Inc.

American Eagle Outﬁtters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 270 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

