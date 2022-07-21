Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 256 stocks valued at a total of $978.00Mil. The top holdings were IWR(6.51%), IWY(4.45%), and AAPL(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 430,006 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.76 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.78 per share and a market cap of $10.76Bil. The stock has returned -0.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:IWY by 170,124 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.44.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF traded for a price of $133.37 per share and a market cap of $4.70Bil. The stock has returned -13.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a price-book ratio of 9.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:IWP by 144,097 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $84.97 per share and a market cap of $11.83Bil. The stock has returned -24.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a price-book ratio of 6.21.

During the quarter, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought 144,565 shares of ARCA:IWR for a total holding of 985,210. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 07/21/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $67.82 per share and a market cap of $26.96Bil. The stock has returned -13.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

The guru sold out of their 89,975-share investment in NYSE:APTS. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.91 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $25 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned 149.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

