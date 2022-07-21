PM CAPITAL Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $321.00Mil. The top holdings were TECK(21.14%), WFC(13.75%), and FCX(12.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PM CAPITAL Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PM CAPITAL Ltd bought 116,282 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 1,171,263. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.09.

On 07/21/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.19 per share and a market cap of $268.06Bil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PM CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:WYNN by 21,995 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.31.

On 07/21/2022, Wynn Resorts Ltd traded for a price of $61.61 per share and a market cap of $7.18Bil. The stock has returned -41.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wynn Resorts Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 44,900-share investment in NYSE:LVS. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.67 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Las Vegas Sands Corp traded for a price of $38.55 per share and a market cap of $29.61Bil. The stock has returned -21.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Las Vegas Sands Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-book ratio of 6.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 848.00 and a price-sales ratio of 7.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PM CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:FCX by 24,780 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.18.

On 07/21/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $28.005 per share and a market cap of $41.43Bil. The stock has returned -11.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PM CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:TECK by 22,866 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.47.

On 07/21/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $26.61 per share and a market cap of $14.38Bil. The stock has returned 38.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

