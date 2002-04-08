WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a finalist for “Best Digital Customer Experience” by the International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) , the authority on contact center excellence. The winners will be announced at the ICMI Contact Center Expo in Orlando, October 24th - 27th, 2022.

“As a leader and innovator in delivering seamless global CX solutions geared for the digital-first marketplace, ibex is honored to be recognized by ICMI,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “ibex combines its award-winning Wave X technology platform and unmatched business insights to help some of the world’s greatest brands deliver amazing customer experiences across the entire customer lifecycle.”

The ICMI Global Contact Center Awards program celebrates greatness in the contact center industry and recognizes leading companies and teams who deliver an excellent customer and employee experience.

“In this challenging economic environment, companies must be laser-focused on optimizing efficiencies and finding ways to drive the most positive impact,” added Dechant. “Integrating digital support channels and tools, such as SMS, chat and assisted AI, into the overall CX can help boost customer satisfaction, improve customer loyalty, reduce costs, and drive revenue. Now is the time to transform your CX or risk losing customers to more nimble and scalable competitors.”

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

