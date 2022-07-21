Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 209 stocks valued at a total of $560.00Mil. The top holdings were ODFL(11.82%), JPST(8.24%), and MSFT(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 47,243-share investment in NAS:AEPPZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.59 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $52.83 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 1.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MPC by 30,577 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.37.

On 07/21/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $85.8901 per share and a market cap of $46.48Bil. The stock has returned 63.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 36,575-share investment in NYSE:NEEpP. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.05 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $49.92 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -1.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.84, a price-book ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.62 and a price-sales ratio of 9.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 24,835 shares in NYSE:FBHS, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.66 during the quarter.

On 07/21/2022, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc traded for a price of $65.445 per share and a market cap of $8.56Bil. The stock has returned -31.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought 8,970 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 29,849. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.01.

On 07/21/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $133.025 per share and a market cap of $15.41Bil. The stock has returned -2.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

